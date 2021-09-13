Helex Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,018.70 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Helex has a market cap of $8,018.70 and approximately $5,211.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helex has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Helex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00150193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043007 BTC.

About Helex

HLX is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

