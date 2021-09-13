Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.00

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47), with a volume of 30866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.42).

HTWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Towers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.80 ($2.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.18.

In other Helios Towers news, insider Alison Baker acquired 5,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

