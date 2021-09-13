Helix 1-Day Volume Tops $161.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $240,783.59 and approximately $161.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020455 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001333 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000740 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

