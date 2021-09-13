Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 17,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,024,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $586.59 million, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 232,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

