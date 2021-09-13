HelloGold Tops One Day Volume of $4,925.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $383,542.51 and approximately $4,925.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00150723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00742417 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

