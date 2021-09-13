HempCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,318.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $10,318.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,616.95 or 0.99920874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00083398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00072338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,370,603 coins and its circulating supply is 263,235,452 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

