Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 7016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.22 million and a P/E ratio of 33.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 273.34.

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

