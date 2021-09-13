Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 965,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,421. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

