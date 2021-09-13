Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.804-5.999 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 912,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,421. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

