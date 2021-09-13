Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.24. 965,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,421. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

