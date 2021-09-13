HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,031.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.31 million and $42,031.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00151439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00734089 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.