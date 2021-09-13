Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Heska worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $268.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,412.32 and a beta of 1.72. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

