Hess Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

HES stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.