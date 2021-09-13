Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.61 on Monday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

