Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Hexcel worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Hexcel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of HXL opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

