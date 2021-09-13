HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.65

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 440801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$757.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

