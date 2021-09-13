High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of PCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. 123,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,678. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $143,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 73,596 shares of company stock worth $727,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of High Income Securities Fund worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

