High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of PCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 123,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $143,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,596 shares of company stock worth $727,512. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

