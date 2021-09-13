High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that High Tide will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $152,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

