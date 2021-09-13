High Tide (TSE:HITI) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target for the company.

