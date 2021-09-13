HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 57,099 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,099 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 981.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 839,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

