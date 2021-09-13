HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 69,956 Shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) by 135.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Periphas Capital Partnering worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Periphas Capital Partnering stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. Periphas Capital Partnering Co. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

