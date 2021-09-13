HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,213,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 460,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

