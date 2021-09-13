HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:ICVT opened at $101.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.