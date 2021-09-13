HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $31.75 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

