HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.