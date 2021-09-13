HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 15,388 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,937,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,901,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 126,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,572,000.

BSJM opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

