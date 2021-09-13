HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 26,406 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 444.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $10,752,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $619,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

NBIX stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

