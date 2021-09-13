HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 32,601 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $90.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 153.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.