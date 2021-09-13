HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,267 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $627.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.62 and a 200-day moving average of $492.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

