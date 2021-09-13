HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,304 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.78 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $147.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85.

