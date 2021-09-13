HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,359,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

Shares of SRPT opened at $80.47 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

