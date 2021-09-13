HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

