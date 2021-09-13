HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 722,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $16,238,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3,962.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 338,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KL opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

