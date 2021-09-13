HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,549,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.