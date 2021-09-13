HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $125,743,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,300,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 794,757 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22,967.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 692,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,902,000 after buying an additional 689,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares in the last quarter.

KBE opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

