HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

JUST opened at $64.66 on Monday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

