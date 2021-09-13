HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICVT opened at $101.60 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.