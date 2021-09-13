HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Periphas Capital Partnering worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Periphas Capital Partnering during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCPC opened at $24.26 on Monday. Periphas Capital Partnering Co. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

