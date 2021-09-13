HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 349,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $974,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

