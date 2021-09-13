HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

