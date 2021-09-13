HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 302,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of USHG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,563,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUGS opened at $9.78 on Monday. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

