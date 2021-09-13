HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,304 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,436 shares of company stock worth $37,157,679. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

Shares of DPZ opened at $510.87 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.17 and its 200 day moving average is $442.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

