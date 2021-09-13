HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 32,601 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 950.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,070,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 153.58, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

