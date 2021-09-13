HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 966 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $459.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.