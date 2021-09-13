HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 966 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $459.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.01 and a 200 day moving average of $351.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

