HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 302,813 USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of USHG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,563,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUGS opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

