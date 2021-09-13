HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Editas Medicine worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 500.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $66.10 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.53.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

