HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,058 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after buying an additional 204,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

