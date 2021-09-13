HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,614,000 after buying an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

RHI stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

